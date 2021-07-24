Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce $19.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.27 million and the lowest is $19.61 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $20.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $84.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $85.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.11 million, with estimates ranging from $83.91 million to $85.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

FDUS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,530. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $409.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at $197,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

