Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to announce $28.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.45 million to $29.30 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $25.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $112.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.49 million to $114.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $107.97 million, with estimates ranging from $105.70 million to $110.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,975. The firm has a market cap of $318.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.79. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

