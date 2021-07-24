Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to announce ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.79). Progenity posted earnings per share of ($6.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 1st quarter worth about $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 1st quarter worth about $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 919,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,401. The firm has a market cap of $151.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. Progenity has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

