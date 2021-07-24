Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.25). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. 568,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,273 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 393.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

