Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report $28.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $29.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $24.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $112.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $114.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $118.60 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $123.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after buying an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $7,040,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 222,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 974,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.28. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $491.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

