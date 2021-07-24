Zacks: Analysts Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Bandwidth posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,789 shares of company stock worth $1,180,385 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bandwidth by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after purchasing an additional 106,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 7.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 571,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,379,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $133.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.99. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $107.01 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

