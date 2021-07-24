Zacks: Analysts Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce sales of $210.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.00 million and the lowest is $208.30 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $188.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $827.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $824.70 million to $830.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $888.33 million, with estimates ranging from $865.50 million to $911.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

CWST stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 121,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.