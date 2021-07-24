Zacks: Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. First Industrial Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FR stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. 1,176,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.