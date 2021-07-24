Zacks: Analysts Expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.02 Million

Brokerages expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to post $28.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.67 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $124.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.56 million to $130.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $191.27 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $12,560,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 624,083 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 189,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLXN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,069. The company has a market cap of $318.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

