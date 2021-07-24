Zacks: Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. KBR reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. raised their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 751,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,580. KBR has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in KBR by 393.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

