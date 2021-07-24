Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will report $136.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.23 million and the highest is $139.30 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $117.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $556.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.27 million to $564.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $612.63 million, with estimates ranging from $539.07 million to $643.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

SRC stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. 403,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $53,199,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

