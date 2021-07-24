Zacks: Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.05). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBIV. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,690,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,096,000 after acquiring an additional 681,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,098,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 55,556 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,827,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 191,712 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 124,818 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBIV stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $757.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.33.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

