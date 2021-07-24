Zacks: Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.05). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBIV. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,690,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,096,000 after acquiring an additional 681,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,098,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 55,556 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,827,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 191,712 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 124,818 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBIV stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $757.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.33.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.