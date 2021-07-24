Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions also reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

MDRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. 900,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,303. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at $876,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $2,723,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

