Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report $3.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $39.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $8.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.