Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report $3.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $39.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $8.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.