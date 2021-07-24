Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce $167.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.40 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $176.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $691.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $704.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $651.73 million, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOMB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. 974,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,275. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.