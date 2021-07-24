Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. National Vision reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EYE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $52.83 on Friday. National Vision has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77.

In other news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in National Vision by 181.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in National Vision by 1,567.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.