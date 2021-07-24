Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Navient posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NAVI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 850,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Navient by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Navient by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Navient by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

