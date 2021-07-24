Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Sonic Automotive reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAH traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 303,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,283. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

