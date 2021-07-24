Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to report $2.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $14.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.56 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

YMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 85,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,885. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMTX. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

