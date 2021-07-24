Zacks: Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

