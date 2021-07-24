Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. Ambarella posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $94.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $551,967.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 872,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,447,667.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.