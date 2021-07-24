Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

