Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.85. CDW posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $3.49 on Friday, hitting $180.95. 367,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,066. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $184.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in CDW by 9.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in CDW by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in CDW by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.