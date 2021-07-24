Zacks: Brokerages Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.50 Million

Analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will report sales of $65.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.00 million and the lowest is $57.30 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $21.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $322.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.00 million to $336.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $361.84 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $432.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 164,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $773.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.93. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

