Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to report $155.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.50 million and the highest is $158.20 million. First Interstate BancSystem posted sales of $162.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $631.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $631.10 million to $631.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $647.20 million, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $654.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

FIBK opened at $41.73 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 802,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,958,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,799 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

