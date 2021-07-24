Zacks: Brokerages Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.38 Million

Brokerages expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to report sales of $28.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the lowest is $28.35 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $125.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $128.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $157.33 million, with estimates ranging from $151.60 million to $163.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LiveVox.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LVOX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.99. 247,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,616. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

