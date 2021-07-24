Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. 145,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,728. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -95.88 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

