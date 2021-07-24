Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.89 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report $3.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.88 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.70 billion to $15.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.94 billion to $16.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of BK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.97. 4,411,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

