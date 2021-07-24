Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.69. U.S. Concrete reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, U.S. Concrete currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $139,898 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USCR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 348,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,091. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.68.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

