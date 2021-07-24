Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Separately, Citigroup downgraded 51job from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $77.81 on Friday. 51job has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that 51job will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 20.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

