Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to Hold

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

AMC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

NYSE AMC opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The business’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $681,692.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $1,708,477.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

