Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) to Hold

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CFRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CFRUY stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.01. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

