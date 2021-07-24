Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) to Hold

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NCSM opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.57. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. Equities analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

