Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Hold

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YARIY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

