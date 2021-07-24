Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CIM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CIM opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Chimera Investment’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 23.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.