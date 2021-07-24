Zacks Investment Research Lowers Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

DFIN has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

DFIN opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

