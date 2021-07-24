Zacks Investment Research Lowers Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $70.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.60. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

