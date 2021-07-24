Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,692 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

