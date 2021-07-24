Zacks Investment Research Lowers NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company’s principal product candidate includes Quilience(R). NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is based in Switzerland. “
NASDAQ:NLSP opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.35.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile
NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
