Zacks Investment Research Lowers NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company’s principal product candidate includes Quilience(R). NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is based in Switzerland. “

NASDAQ:NLSP opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of NLS Pharmaceutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

