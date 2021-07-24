Zacks Investment Research Lowers Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

PRTK stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $257.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

