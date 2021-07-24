Zacks Investment Research Lowers Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $329.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Public Storage have outperformed the industry it belongs to so far in the year. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company with the consensus mark moving north over the past month. Public Storage is one of the largest owners and operators of storage facilities in the United States. The company is likely to gain from high brand value, economies of scale, expansion efforts through acquisitions and development, and a healthy balance sheet. Moreover, in April, the self-storage REIT closed on the ezStorage portfolio acquisition for $1.8 billion. This transaction is immediately accretive to FFO. However, a development boom of self-storage units in many markets and a likely rise in move-out rates with the abatement of the pandemic are key concerns.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $313.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.81. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $315.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

