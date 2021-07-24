Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have outperformed the industry in the past six months, driven by better-than-expected results for second-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite inflation pressure and higher investments in marketing and advertising, results gained from product launches, which led to top-line growth and margin expansion, strong cash flow and improved profitability. Also, continued strength in global pet care category contributed to quarterly growth. Earnings gained from favorable volumes and productivity. Moreover, favorable pricing and productivity related to the Global Productivity Improvement Program aided gross margin. Management lifted the fiscal 2021 view. However, elevated SG&A expenses due to higher marketing investments remain a concern. Also, stiff competition and tough economic environment due to pandemic have been headwinds.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.75.

SPB stock opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,094,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

