Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Vallourec alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VLOWY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vallourec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $8.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vallourec currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.20.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.98. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vallourec will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vallourec (VLOWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.