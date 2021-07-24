Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to Buy

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $640.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

SARTF has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $571.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.76. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $313.50 and a 1-year high of $574.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $953.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.95 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

