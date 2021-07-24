ZBG Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $140,217.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $140,217.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00049644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.88 or 0.00863018 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

