Zebi Token Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $19,571.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00122485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00144103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,043.06 or 1.00203116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.05 or 0.00886129 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,037,002,262 coins and its circulating supply is 768,444,988 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars.

