Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.45. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.09.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

