Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $704.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce sales of $704.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $716.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $692.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $719.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.86. 1,082,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,054. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $240,221.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,995.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,855. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 81,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.