$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. CAE reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE opened at $31.01 on Thursday. CAE has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.40, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

