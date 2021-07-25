$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,969. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

